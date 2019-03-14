Senior Counsel Miles Fitzpatrick passes away

SENIOR Counsel Miles Fitzpatrick passed away Tuesday night after a period of illness, relatives confirmed on Wednesday.

He was one of the founders of the Guyana Publications Inc, publishers of Stabroek News.

In a message President David Granger extends condolences at the death of Mr. Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick died at his Cowan Street, Kingston residence after a period of illness. He was 83 years old. Mr. Fitzpatrick was one of the founding partners of the law firm DeCaires, Fitzpatrick and Karran. He also served as one of the initial directors of Guyana Publications Incorporated, the message read.

In a statement, the Guyana Press Association said it offers its sincere condolences to the immediate family and friends of Fitzpatrick. “GPA acknowledges Mr Fitzpatrick immense and invaluable contribution to the legal profession and his equally important role in the development of Stabroek News and the continued fight for press freedom in Guyana.”

In an invited comment, Stabroek News Editor-in-Chief Anand Persaud said as part of a group of close friends of David de Caires, the founder of Stabroek News, Fitzpatrick played a key role in the establishment of the newspaper. “He was part of the first board of Guyana Publications Inc, the publishers of Stabroek News, in November 1986 and remained a Director until 2008,” Persaud said.

He added that whenever de Caires was not present, Fitzpatrick took charge of areas such as writing editorials and editing letters. “He was particularly instrumental in the training of reporters on the laws of libel and handling any legal cases that arose against the newspaper. As a director, he was fully involved in advising during periods when there were serious challenges to the newspaper. The newspaper will be forever indebted to him for his sage advice and input.”