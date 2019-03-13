President calls on GECOM to submit work programme

President David Granger on Wednesday urged the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to submit its work programme as soon as possible.

According to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency, the Head of State wrote GECOM’s chair, Justice (Ret’d) James Patterson on the issue.

In his missive to Justice Patterson, the President noted it is essential that he is informed of the Commission’s readiness to deliver credible elections in Guyana.

“I urge you to present your plans, programmes and financial needs which will guide my proclamation of a suitable date for elections,” the Head of State said in his correspondence to Justice Patterson.

President Granger has met twice with Opposition Leader , Bharrat Jagdeo since the passage of the ‘no confidence motion’ which was voted in the National Assembly last December. He also consulted the Chairman and Commissioners of GECOM.

President Granger has emphasised that the Government of Guyana will not interfere or intrude in the work of the Commission.

Last week, the President mt with the Commission to discuss issues related to the hosting of General and Regional Elections this year.

“Let me make one thing clear. The Government is in no way interfering or intruding in the constitutional role and duty of the Commission. It is for the Commission to advise me that it is ready and I will then proclaim a date. Naturally, I will like to proclaim a date that is sanctioned by the National Assembly and the Constitution, but we have not intruded in the work of the Commission and we are prepared to support the Commission in what it has been doing.

It is not for me to overrule the Commission,” President Granger said in a statement following the meeting.

He maintained that “the Commission is independent. It is not for anybody to give the Commission instructions as to when elections are to be held. Once the Commission says it is ready, I will announce a date and I hope that date is as early as possible.”