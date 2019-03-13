NSC MoTP Cheddi Jagan Memorial Windball Cricket Championships

Carmel Secondary female team, BV Secondary males win titles

CARMEL Secondary School female team and Beterverwagting (BV) Secondary School male team were crowned champions of the National Sports Commission (NSC)/Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP)-organised and sponsored Cheddi Jagan Memorial windball cricket championships, which ended on Sunday at the National Gymnasium.

In the female final, Carmel were flawless against Camille’s Institute for Business and Science Studies due to a stellar performance from Indira Amardeo. She led the attack with 40, while Siana Abrams added 25, which helped their team to 85-0 from their five overs, chasing 82-0 made by their East Bank Demerara opponents. Stacy Flores led Camille’s Institute with 32.

Prior to the championship clash, Carmel had defeated Tucville Secondary by 32 points in the semi-finals. Amardeo had scored 74 runs to lead the winners’ attack (91-2). Tucville, in reply, reached 59-3 with Amardeo taking 2-20. Camille’s Institute (51-1) had gotten past Annandale Secondary (47-1) in their final-four matchup.

In the third place game, Camille’s Institute whipped Covent Garden by 79 runs. Stacy Flores (60) and Alicia Davidson (54) propelled Camille’s Institute to 130-0, while Covent Garden were restricted to 61-0 off their five overs. N. Agrippa led the attack with 43.

In the male division, BV got past Camille’s Institute in the grand finale. Camille’s batted first and scored 63-2, while BV replied with 64-0. Kapil Dev Phagoo led the attack for the winners with 40.

In the third place clash, Carmel Secondary, led by eventual tournament MVP Jamal Da Santos (38), defeated Vreed-en-Hoop.

The West Bank Demerara school batted first and scored 63-0 with Aryan Khan hitting 32, but Carmel replied with 68-1.