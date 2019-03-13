Fortune’s bid for World Masters Indoor Championships in need of support

GUYANA’S veteran track star, Alisha Fortune, who is best known as the 2015 World Masters U-40 Outdoor World Champion at 100m, 200m and 400m, is currently raising funds to travel to Poland for the Indoor version of those games. However, she is short of her target of $875 000 which is required for her trip.

So far, contributions from the Guyana Committee of Service, Modern Optical, the Beterverwagting NDC and Star Party Rentals among other individuals have helped her cause to a total of $310 000. The National Sports Commission (NSC) has also pledged their support but the track star is still a long way from achieving her target.

She is pleading with corporate Guyana and patriotic citizens to help her cause financially since she is travelling on Saturday to secure her Visa.

Fortune, who was a triple gold medallist (100m, 200m and 400m) in 2015 at the outdoor version of the meet in France, followed up with two silver medals and a gold medal last year in Spain.

Interested persons willing to contribute to Fortune’s cause can contact her on telephone number 642-0615.