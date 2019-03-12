‘We don’t agree’

…Anglican, Presbyterian, Churches, GTUC, TIGI distance self from ‘civil society’ statement

THE Guyana Trade Union Congress (GTUC) the Anglican and Presbyterian Churches as well as the Transparency Institute Guyana Inc have all distanced themselves from a statement issued by the Civil Society Forum, which accused President David Granger of delegating his power to call elections to the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

While only GTUC has issued a public statement condemning the Society’s release, Guyana Chronicle was told that the churches as well as TIGI expressed shock about the statement, saying that they never approved such.

Former Mayor of Georgetown, Hamilton Green, has also condemned the statement issued by body. Last week President Granger met with the Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, and GECOM in two separate meetings and committed to set a date for the holding of General and Regional Elections, once the elections commission is in a state of readiness to hold those elections. This decision however, does not sit well with the loosely-knitted Civil Society Forum, which is made up of several groups, some of which said they never agreed to the statement.

“Giving GECOM effective power to determine when elections will be held is a position for which no Constitutional support exists. Moreover, this maneuver revives the misgivings and insecurities generated by the controversial selection of the current chair of a polarised GECOM, who now has the casting vote on when elections will be held,” the Civil Society Forum stated on Monday.

However, GTUC, an original member of the Civil Society Forum, dissociated itself from the statement issued by the group, noting that the members did not arrive at a consensual position on the issues. The statement issued represents the views of the groups who signed it, GTUC.

The statement was purportedly signed by the Anglican Church of Guyana, Movement against Parking Meter, Guyana Presbyterian Church, Transparency Institute of Guyana, Guyana Agriculture Workers Union, Red Thread and Rise Guyana. It was also signed by Guyana Human Rights Association, Inter-Religious Organisation, Roman Catholic Church, Guyana Rastafarian Community, the Private Sector Commission and the Aircraft Owners Association of Guyana.

In an effort to set the record straight, GTUC said GECOM must advise President Granger on its state of readiness before any announcement is made. “It is on the advice of GECOM as to its readiness for an election that presents the President a ballpark to declare a date for election,” it said.

It recalled that the leader of the opposition, while he was President in 2006, had alluded to this fact in response to public concern that the required constitutional five-year for General and Region Elections would not be held within the time frame.

GECOM’S MANDATE

“The law says that GECOM shall define the form of verification of the List or may decide on verification and will decide on what form it will take. Not the PPP, not the PNC, not any party, GECOM. That’s a constitutional body, independent just like the courts,” Jagdeo had said in a televised interview while he was president. It noted that back then, the role of GECOM in advising President Jagdeo as to its readiness was respected.

GTUC noted too that Article 106 (6) and (7) set the time frame for which elections should be held – “within ninety days or such longer period.”

“Whereas the former time frame does not need the opposition’s input and the latter needs by at least “two-thirds” vote in the National Assembly, the complete article stands. The conjunction “or” is of equal importance. Acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire SC, in her ruling on January 31, 2019 upheld the entire article,” GTUC posited.

It said in 2011, GECOM was able to hold an election in 123 days. In 2019, the history and context have their own uniqueness, including being the first of its kind and as such, both parties would need to work together. “This reality presents [an] opportunity to intensify advocacy for giving meaning to Article 13 which was enshrined in the Constitution in 2001,” it said.

Amid attacks on Chairman of GECOM, Retired Justice James Patterson, GTUC reminded that Justice Patterson was appointed consistent with the Constitution. “The said appointment was challenged in the High Court and the Appeal Court. Both courts ruled the appointment was done in accordance with the Constitution. The matter is now before the Caribbean Court of Justice,” the trade union detailed.

It noted that the chairman’s casting vote has historically benefitted both the government and opposition. Citing an example, GTUC pointed out that Patterson’s chairmanship saw a casting vote that allowed for the appointment of the opposition commissioners’ approved candidate for Legal Officer.

The union underscored the need for all commissioners to work together, noting that, when commissioners walk out of meetings, they hinder the opportunity to having a quorum and conducting the business of the commission.

Turning its attention to allegations of electoral malpractices, GTUC said it has an abiding interest in Guyanese having the right to one man, one vote/universal adult suffrage, which the Labour Movement started the fight for.

“We want a credible Voters’ List and an election which include every eligible voter allowed to register, cast his/her ballot in an atmosphere free from fear and hindrance; the vote counted and properly declared. We want an election not only free and fair, but also free from fear,” GTUC stated.

GTUC said while the organisations that signed on to the Civil Society Forum statement saw importance only in the elections of 1968, 1973, 1980 and 1985, it must be noted that the 2006 elections saw the AFC’s Region 10 votes, and by extension parliamentary seat, wrongly declared for the PPP/C. It said too that in the 2011 elections Commissioner Vincent Alexander prevented another miscarriage of the voters’ will. GTUC said it awaits the court’s ruling on the 2015 elections based on a petition brought by the PPP/C, as it ruled on the 1997 elections based on a petition brought by the PNC.

In looking ahead, GTUC, being cognisant of the internal and external dynamics of the country, does not want the political conflicts of Venezuela to become “ours.” It said Guyana must put a system in place to effectively and efficiently manage the economy and its affairs in peace and tranquility. It stressed that the citizens of Guyana deserve to live and work in an environment where their welfare is placed first.

WHAT METHOD WAS USED

Meanwhile, in a letter to this newspaper, former Mayor, Hamilton Green, questioned the methodology used by the Civil Society Forum to arrive at a position that it could represent civil society.

“First, I do not know by what method these honourable ladies and gentlemen have arrogated themselves to represent civil society. It is about time that these persons who, without any form of consultation, presumptuously say they speak for civil society,” Green said on Monday.

He said on one hand the group is accusing President Granger and his government of not following the rules, and on the other hand is calling on the President to interfere in the operations of a constitutional body.

“GECOM is an autonomous body with a clear mandate and responsibility. If the President attempted to impose his will on GECOM, that would be another story,” the former mayor said.