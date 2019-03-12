Persaud wins GuyanaNRA Record Shoot

THE GuyanaNRA recently held its first Record Shoot for 2019 at the Timehri Rifle Ranges at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The competition was shot over the 300 and 600 yards ranges with a maximum total score of 100.20 to be attained.

After the smoke from the rifle nozzles had cleared, it was Peter Persaud who had outshot the sharp shooters.

Peter has been having good scores in recent months as a result of his dedicated training.

He pipped Lennox Braithwaite by one point to win the competition.

Peter Persaud amassed 98.06 points, shooting 49.2 at the 300 yards and followed up with 49.4 at the 600 yards.

Braithwaite amassed 97.10 having shot 49.5 at the 300 and 48.5 at the 600 yards ranges.

Three other shooters, namely Fields, Goodluck and Romalho, had a photo-finish end, each amassed 96 points but with V-bull differences.

Vice-captain Dylan Fields with eight V-bulls managed to take the bronze medal compared to Goodluck’s 4Vs and Romalho’s 2Vs.

Fields shot 49.5 at 300 yards and 47.3 at the 600 yards.

Goodluck had 47.2 at 300 and 49.2 at 600 yards. Romalho had 47.1 at 300 yards and 49.1 at 600.

It was a keenly contested competition and the shooters are now waiting for the next Record shoot to try and reverse the position chart.