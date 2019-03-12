David Fernandes is Guyana Squash Association president

DAVID Fernandes has been voted in as president of the Guyana Squash Association, following their annual general meeting at the Georgetown Club, Camp Street.

Fernandes will head the association for another year, with the current term ending in 2020. Chief Executive Officer of GO-Invest, Owen Verwey, has been elected vice-president, while veteran sport administrator, Garfield Wiltshire is the treasurer.

Lorraine Ince-Carvalhal is secretary, with Anabelle Singh the assistant secretary/treasurer. Robin Low and Juanita Fernandes have been elected to serve as Chairperson for Clubs Committee and Junior Affairs Committee respectively.

Tiffany Solomon is the chairperson of Competitions and Tournament, with Suzanne DeAbreu elected as Sub-Committee chairperson for fundraising.

In delivering a report on the past year activities, Fernandes highlighted the dedication of National coach Carl Ince and assistant coaches Tiffany Solomon, Nyron Joseph and Taylor Fernandes.

“He championed the commitment of the players and families of the fraternity, along with expressing gratitude to the Guyana Olympic Association for its significant contribution to the international tours of 2018. Other sponsors ExxonMobil, Bounty, Toucan, Woodpecker, Banks, Ansa McAl, Farfan and Mendes and the National Sports Commission were also thanked for their support”, the association said in a press statement.

Fernandes spoke of having a busy 2019. Guyana will host the Senior Caribbean Championship in early July; participate in the Junior Caribbean Championship in Trinidad and send the women’s team to Peru.

“The returning president acknowledged the hard work of the members of the committee and forecast that as Guyana Squash continues to develop, they can look forward to a successful year”, the Association’s statement concluded.