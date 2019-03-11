‘Raising the Standard’ is the theme as Bartica FA kick off 2019 season

GFF’s Forde and Mayor Marshall participate..

THE 2019 season of the Bartica Football Association (BFA) was launched on Saturday at the Bartica Secondary School ground with the start of the association’s Senior, Women and U-17 Leagues.

Sharing the moment with BFA President, Alden Marslowe and his executive, were President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde, Mayor of Bartica Gifford Marshall and President of the Bartica Basketball Association, Kenneth Williams.

Marslowe extended congratulations to the clubs, executives and, especially, the female members and players from Foul Mouth who organised themselves (equipping the field with lights) and approached the association to play.

“I want to say that our motto for this year is ‘raise the standard’. These leagues that we are starting today– male seniors, under-15 and under-17; we are very thankful to the Pele Alumni for the national U-15 tournament, we are thankful to NAMILCO for the U-17 tournament and we are thankful to the GFF, Concacaf and FIFA for allowing us to have the senior tournament.”

Marslowe promised that the game will not stop playing now, referring to the years of dormancy that was experienced before his executive was voted in last year.

“Football is about to become the general lifestyle of Bartica, our facilities here are not perfect but we will start with what we have and we have promises from the mayor, his council that we will have the Bartica Community Centre ground with lights and an excellent surface where we can continue to raise the standard.”

Mayor Marshall commenced his remarks by complimenting the GFF for overseeing the process and ensuring the restoration of the game in Bartica at the administrative level. He noted that sports is the best avenue to eliminate some of the ills being experienced in society.

“Sports is the best avenue for social cohesion, sports is what can lay the foundation for future generations to come, so once again congratulations to the GFF, congratulations to the BFA and I want all of you to be assured that you have your municipality support and we will continue to work with you to ensure that football moves from strength to strength.”

Before kicking the season off, President Forde, in delivering feature remarks to the gathering which included some parents, thanked GFF executive member Ms. Carmen Williams for the role she played in ensuring the administration of the sport was brought back to life.

Mayor Marshall also came in for high praise for the tremendous contributions he has been making so far along with his Council towards the development of young people and in this instance, football.

Forde, who informed the gathering that he is a son of Bartica, committed the Federation to fully support the BFA in all its endeavors on and off the field of play; reminiscing on the days when the community churned out a number of quality players including the late Neil Hernandez.

Speaking to empowerment of the BFA, Forde stated, “Every competition that will be organised over the next year and beyond under my leadership by this association will receive significant funding from the Guyana Football Federation. This league is receiving one million dollars for its operation with balls and other materials; the under13, 15, 17 and very soon the under-20 will receive funding at various levels.”

Forde challenged the members to hold the BFA executive accountable as they do not have any reason not to be playing the game in the community.

I will be sitting down with them later today (yesterday) and I would be absolutely candid in how I feel about the present, my thoughts about the past and my expectations for the future. Bartica can restore itself to a progressive and productive football community within this country.

The raw talent that exists in this community is the envy of many other parts of Guyana. Bartica needs to stand up and be counted; it has been too long.”

Forde also noted that this new beginning can yield huge dividends as long as the body remains committed and focused on development, reminding the GFF is committed.

He called on the business community to get on board and partner with the BFA for the empowerment of the youths of the community, citing that the rewards will be colossal in time to come.

The clubs that would be competing in the three tournaments are Beacons, Lazio, Rising Stars, Potaro Strikers, Mil Ballers, Wolves United, Rivers View and Agatash United.