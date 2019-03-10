‘Roar to Gold Cup’ begins school outreach initiative

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF), in partnership with the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA), has commenced its school outreach on the West Coast of Demerara in an effort to create excitement about the March 23 match against Belize.

The outreach began yesterday at the West Demerara Secondary School at 13:00hrs when football skills and drills were showcased and students had a chance to participate and win tickets for one of Guyana’s most historic matches to be held at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Prior to the excitement, the team, led by President Wayne Forde and WDFA President Orin Ferrier, met with the head teacher, Harrinarine, and expressed gratitude for the partnership. He noted that the school recognizes the important role sports play in the child’s development and pointed out that a student of the school only recently acquired a US college athletic scholarship.

The initiative, headed by the WDFA, seeks to target both primary and second schools and will now move to the Leonora Secondary School on a date to be announced.

Meanwhile, patrons on the East Bank of Demerara can purchase tickets and jerseys and get a chance to win same tomorrow when the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) will lead a marketing outreach at the Linden-Soesdyke Highway junction. The proceeding is scheduled to begin at13:00hrs

Additionally, patrons can access match tickets and fan jerseys at the foyer of the Guyana Pegasus as a base has been established at that hotel. Other locations where tickets can be accessed from are Andrew’s Supermarket, Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt; the Guinness Bar, Durban Street; West Indian Sports Complex, Robb Street; KFC outlets at Mandela Avenue and Regent Street branches and Nice Restaurant, located beneath Space Gym, another partner, on Croal Street.

A win for Guyana in this match will ensure us a chance at qualifying for the Concacaf Gold Cup, the premier football event to determine the champion team of the Concacaf 41-member nation. Match time for this final qualifier is set at 18:30hrs and gates will be opened two hours before. Tickets cost $1,500 and replicas $5,000. Fans are encouraged to wear yellow in support of the Golden Jaguars.