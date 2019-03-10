Berbice Zone Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’…Defending champs Trafalgar to face Lichfield in semis

DESPITE a small hiccup in their second game on Saturday night, reigning champions of the Berbice Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’, Trafalgar, still looks like the team to beat in this year’s tournament.

The champs will be firm favourites to retain their title when the curtain come down on Saturday (March 16), at the New Amsterdam Ferry Stelling.

Playing in the opening game on Saturday before a large turnout of fans, Trafalgar, bouyed by a Guinness goal from striker Delwyn Fraser and one from Kevin Layne, easily disposed of Hopetown by a 3-0 margin.

In their second encounter, they were held to a 1-1 draw by New Amsterdam Kings, before prevailing 2-0 in the penalty shootout.

Fraser was once again the player on target, while Jamal Butts responded for the Kings.

The champs will now face Lichfield in the first semi-final, while the Kings take on East Bank Gunners in the other.

The winning team will receive $300,000 and the championship trophy, while second, third and fourth place finishers will take home $150,000, $100,000 and $75,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, fans will have chances to win giveaways at the final.

Complete Results:

Guinness Goal-2 Goals

First Stage

Trafalgar-3 vs Hopetown- 0

Lichfield-1 vs NA Kings B- 0

East Bank Gunners-1 vs NA Kings- 0

Outsiders-0 vs Twenties- 2

Second Stage:

Trafalgar-1 vs NA Kings B-1

Trafalgar won 2-0 on penalty kicks

Hopetown-1 vs Lichfield-1

Hopetown won 1-0 on penalty kicks

East Bank Gunners-2 vs Outsiders-1

Twenties-0 vs NA Kings- 3