Rusal is no peach

READING all the news in the daily media regarding RUSAL and its employees has caused me to write this letter to set some of the misinformation straight, since the media refuses to do a proper job of reporting the facts rather than report what the naysayers are saying.

Let’s go back in history with regard to the bauxite industry. During the PPP administration, ALCOA, which is an American company which invested in the industry at Aroaima & Kwakwani and left due to the same attitude that is presently being exhibited by Mr. Lewis.

It was Mr. Benn who begged the Americans to stay to keep the bauxite industry alive. After the Americans left, Mr. Lewis was nowhere to be seen to assist the employees in any way. The government at the time could not have sustained the industry, so an investor was needed. RUSAL, which is the third largest aluminum company in the world, came on board in 2006. This brought some relief to the bauxite community and its environs.

Each employee was required to sign an employment contract. One of the conditions was that the penalty for “downing tools” was immediate dismissal, as is consistent with our labour laws. Anywhere you work; your employment contract is a binding agreement, and must be adhered to by both parties.

One can argue about the benefits, conditions etc, regarding employer and employees. This happens all the time at work places throughout the world. Regarding RUSAL: It is 61 employees being dismissed; and not 90, as is reported in the media. The company offers so much to employees; and as the representative stated, a monthly salary of approximately US$1200, along with a premium for night work, subsidised cooking gas, meals, accommodation, a monthly performance bonus, ranging from 12-20%, tax free overtime, transportation for workers and schoolchildren. The community also benefits from stipends for teachers, access to medical care, electricity, water, telephone and Christmas parties for staff and children. The company also pays Royalty to the government and all that is required by law.

With regards to working conditions, these employees are the ones who create the conditions by removing the parts from the lavatories and air conditioners etc., and take them to their homes, and damage the things that are given to them to make them comfortable.

When Minister Broomes visited the mine site a few years ago, those employees ensured they went to the dump site where all the damaged chairs and exposed wires were, took photographs of these items to display their work environment. A question that comes to mind is: Are these employees really interested in the wellbeing of themselves and their families? The employment strength of the company is approximately 540. 61 represents 11% that were sent home, leaving 81% on the job who can be affected along with employees from Oldendorff Carriers, Rohde Nelson and suppliers in and around New Amsterdam and Georgetown.

The government needs to treat this situation professionally, and stop allowing Mr. Lewis to make decisions for the current administration. Did Mr. Lewis indicate he is requesting 2% of an employee’s salary as union dues, which is very disgusting and shows GREED? That probably is the cause of the problem, because the deduction is not being made. A couple of years ago, Mr. Lewis and RUSAL representatives, along with the Labour representative, met at the Labour Department. This Department sat and allowed Mr. Lewis to point his hands in the face of the RUSSIANS, calling them white slave masters, which was unprofessional. They cannot be blamed for requesting he be excluded from future meetings. He needs to be civil and show decorum when addressing such an important matter.

In making reference to the Finance Minister’s speech while addressing the employees at the NIS, he said, “You know what you sign up for when you take the job, and therefore if it doesn’t meet you, find another job.”

IT IS HOPED THAT ALL THOSE WHO ARE CALLING FOR THE COMPANY TO GO CAN PROVIDE FOR THE OVER 500EMPLOYEES AND THE COMMUNITY.

