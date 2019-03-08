Phagwah’s here!

A NUMBER of popular and well-loved local and international artistes will come together for a massive ‘Phagwah’ celebration at the Guyana National Stadium on March 21.

Each year, thousands would gather for the event, which, this time around, will commence at 14:00hrs.

Inspire Inc. is managing the event, and has promised to deliver a massive cultural and Hindu extravaganza, which will feature dances, musical skits and performances from renowned artistes, all of whom will be giving their services for free.

Inspire Inc’s Yog Mahadeo describes the efforts by the artistes as “a true display of cultural care in a festival like Phagwah.”

This year, renowned Guyanese artiste Terry Gajraj will perform, along with other guest performances from the USA that include Randy Ramdhin and Marissa. Local performers include top stars like Stephen Ramphal and AW Lyrical Williams and the Ishara Dance Group. And, Travellers Sound System will be providing its excellent service, while Shakti Strings will be leading the charge with its music.

“Over the years, the event has grown to a phenomenal proportion and its goodwill has spread across the world. It is the only family-oriented, alcohol-free event of its size in the Caribbean. Its uniqueness is its representation of the festival in the diverse population of Guyana,” Mahadeo told the Buzz.

Caribbean Airlines is named as the official Airlines of Phagwah Festival 2019, while other sponsors include the Ministry of Social Cohesion, INDI spices, Star Party Rentals, Big Pops Trucks and Spares, Pooran Brothers Disposal Services, and the Ministry of Social Cohesion.

“Phagwah is known as the festival of colours in which a blend of all of the colours of nature comes together in celebration. It exemplifies and celebrates the Guyanese motto of one people, one nation, with one destiny.

Attendance is free.