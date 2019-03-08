Hold-over in the works

–for KFC Link Show 34

GIVEN the resounding success of last weekend’s hosting, a held-over show is expected for KFC Link Show 34, which concluded last Monday night at the National Cultural Centre (NCC).

Director of the satirical review, Ron Robinson said that the show’s team is currently in discussion with its sponsor, KFC in the hope of seeing the hold-over happening on March 23 and 24. He extended his gratitude to the sponsors, who he said have already responded favourably to the idea, and once all goes well, it is expected that the show will go through.

“The response was fantastic, and I’ve been asked if there is a held-over, I’ve been told by a number of persons that they would go back to the show, because it’s worth it. So yes a [held over] is in the works, the 23 and 24 March those are dates that we’re hoping to have it so people can standby for that. We’ve already had discussions with KFC,” Robinson said.

Returning after a three-year hiatus, the KFC Link Show 34, which ran from March 1 – 4, lived up to the expectation of many of its fans as, punch line after punch line had the audience in fits of laughter, and the jokes just kept on coming.

Of course, the current political atmosphere, and No-Confidence Motion fiasco took centrestage, and included poking fun at local attorney-at-law, Nigel Hughes and his take on what constitutes a parliamentary majority. However, also the butt of a few punchlines was Minister of Education Nicolette Henry.

The Caribbean Court of Justice’s ruling on cross-dressing also inspired one of the skits, and of course, it’s never really Link Show without taking a few jabs at GPL. A few other social issues such as infidelity were also featured in a few of the skits.

Notwithstanding a cast of several newcomers to the show, Robinson said the actors truly delivered, and he rated this year’s showing as one of the better presentations of the show.

Robinson shared that where the writing was concerned, the abundance of current issues made the putting together of this year’s show simply effortless, in that the jokes practically wrote themselves.

“I think that this year we had a ‘Link’ that was a cut above some of the Links of years ago. The material that was provided by the situation in Guyana was terrific, and lent itself to satire of the highest order. So, thanks to a lot of the things that have been happening in Guyana, the satire was there for the asking, and we took advantage of it. We had so much material that it helped the show to a great extent,” Robinson explained.

The cast, too, received much due credit from Robinson for making the entire show come together so well.

“They are a group of young actors who have a good way to go, because they showed quite a lot of dedication, and I was very pleased with their output. Young as they are, they have started well,” Robinson said.

Producer of the show, Gem Nascimento shared that she, too, was very pleased with the overall production of this year’s show, giving much praise to the inclusion of Creole ‘Rock’ musician, Gavin Mendonca, who made his debut performance at the show.