Chronicle honours its remarkable women

– Urged to aim for greater heights

FEMALE workers of the Guyana National News Paper Limited were charged by Board Director Beverly Alert, to continue striving for greater heights. Giving a pep talk to the female employees as part of International Women’s Day, Alert noted that, “despite gains, women in today’s society are faced with a number of challenges.” The veteran media operative reminded that women still manage to successfully overcome these obstacles and make something of themselves. She challenged the women to ascertain, “how they could position themselves in an evolving Guyana to make the best of their full potential.”

Alert emphasised that she too was aware of the sacrifices that many women had to make, in order to succeed in the media profession. She noted that for many, it was not a nine to five job as they often took their jobs home with them, “The efforts of the women of this entity, hold it together and make things happen. Those of you who write the stories and make things happen to the women at home, who prepare the lunches at home for the press-men to work in the evenings, into the wee hours of the mornings. All women must be applauded and their efforts commended!”

According to the Acting General Manager, Donna Todd, this year’s campaign theme: #BalanceforBetter, demonstrates the effectiveness of women being able to commit to their “everyday duties of being a woman whilst performing creditably within their specified jobs.”

She reminded that women have to work twice as hard to gain recognition and positions in the work-force. She urged women to continue their studies and make themselves marketable.

The GNNL women were later presented with carnations, cakes and wine as part of their special day.