$1M in cash, prizes for Mackeson ‘King of Di Crowd’ DJ competition winner

– Auditions set for April 27; finals on June 29

WHO wants to be the Mackeson ‘King of Di Crowd’? Ansa McAl and Mackeson is offering $1M in cash and prizes to the DJ that comes out on top in their latest promotion which is billed to start on April 27 with a one-day audition.

The Mackeson ‘King of Di Crowd’ DJ competition, according to Brand representative Keon Persaud, is a concept developed to give DJs a platform to command the crowd and patrons with their talent and love for music.

At the auditions, set for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall Tarmac (on April 27), DJs will be screened, and the shortlisted few will then be placed at various bars across the country to perform their skills and hope to ‘move di crowd’.

On June 29, a grand finale will take place, where, along with host, the locally-renowned ‘DJ Akelo’ will try to ‘wow’ the crowd for a chance to win the coveted $1M, and one-year bragging rights.