Execution is key as Windies search for T20 series- levelling win today

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, (CMC) – Assistant coach Vasbert Drakes has underscored the importance of execution as West Indies go in search of a series levelling win in the pivotal second Twenty20 International of the three-match series here today.

The hosts lacked in almost every department in Tuesday’s opener which they lost by four wickets, falling short of a competitive total after batting first, and then dropping as many as four catches in a loose fielding and bowling effort.

Speaking ahead of the contest at Warner Park, Drakes said the Windies’ knowledge of the small ground would be a crucial factor in their match strategy.

We have to execute our game plan very well,” the former West Indies all-rounder told reporters.

“Obviously a lot of the guys would have played at this ground, certainly during CPL so the guys are pretty familiar with the conditions – with the wind factor and the short boundaries – so certainly our game plan and our strategy will be targeted towards that.

“We pretty much have a good idea of what we’re looking to do in these conditions and come tomorrow, the objective is to execute.”

West Indies are unbeaten in six outings at the venue, having won five and having the other match abandoned due to rain.

England, meanwhile, have never played an international match at the ground but Drakes said in the shortest format, such factors were minor considerations.

“It certainly does help that we would have played in these conditions more often than the opposition but on the given day, we’re playing a T20 game and it’s all based on the execution of the game plan,” he pointed out.

“So come tomorrow, with the guys continuing to be focused and up for the challenge, it should be an exciting game.”

West Indies managed only 160 in the first match at the Darren Sammy National Stadium in St Lucia, with Nicholas Pooran top-scoring with 58.

The only other batsman to shine was Darren Bravo who chipped in with 28, adding 64 for the fourth wicket with Pooran after the Windies lost three early wickets.

West Indies fielders then put down Jonny Bairstow twice as the opener rode his luck to lead England’s run chase with 68.

Drakes said the Caribbean side were aware that improvements were necessary.

“I just thought we were probably 20 runs short but having said that, we created a lot of opportunities on the bowling front but we never really took our opportunities in the field,” he noted.

“On reflection, we know we are capable of playing better cricket than that.”

That match bowls off at 16.00hrs