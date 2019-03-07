Cycling double-header set for this weekend

THE inner circuit of the National Park and Berbice roadways will be abuzz with action this weekend with a cycling double-header.

First, National Park will host the 14th annual Diamond Mineral Water meet tomorrow when a new champion will be crowned in the feature 35-lap event as last year’s winner Hamzah Eastman is racing on the USA circuit.

Meanwhile, the second stage of the 22nd annual Cheddi Jagan Memorial road race is set for Berbice on Sunday.

The Diamond Mineral Water meet is being organised by National cycling coach Hassan Mohamed and will pedal off at 09:00hrs tomorrow.

In last year’s edition, Eastman snatched the title in a time of one hour 16 minutes 39 seconds to win the 35-lap feature Schoolboys and Invitational race.

Meanwhile, Junior Niles (Vets U-50), Kennard Lovell (Vets O-50), Adelie Hodge (Juveniles), Jonathan Ramsuchit (BMX 12-14), Jahiem Henry (BMX 9-12) and Jared Barrington (BMX 6-9) were the other category winners.

On Sunday, the riders will head to the Ancient County of Berbice where they will duke it out in the 53-mile second stage of the 22nd Cheddi Jagan Memorial road race.

The Georgetown-based cyclists will assemble in front of Freedom House, Robb Street at 05:00hrs for transportation to the starting-line at Freedom House in New Amsterdam.

The cyclists will head to Number 55 Village and return to finish at Port Mourant.

Alonzo Ambrose is the reigning champion in the senior category, stopping the clock in a time of two hours 11 minutes five seconds, while Junior Niles is the leader of the Veterans Under-50 division. Briton John is the current junior champion with Shanika Teixeira the female champion.