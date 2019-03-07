Campbelle to lead Guyana in CWI 50-overs, T/20 Blaze Female tournaments

SHEMAINE Campbelle will lead the Guyana senior female cricket team at the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Female Regional Tournament which will be hosted this year in Guyana.

Six teams will be competing for the coveted 2019 titles in 50-Overs and T/20 Blaze formats respectively. The tournament will commence on March 17 and will showcase host nation Guyana, Windward Islands, Leeward Islands, Jamaica, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago.

Fans can look forward to viewing matches at the Guyana National Stadium, Everest Cricket Club ground, Georgetown Cricket Club ground and Enmore Community Centre ground.

The Guyana senior female cricketers were recently engaged in an Inter-County tournament in which their performances were under the microscope for selection.

The squad will head into encampment from Monday (March 11).

The Guyana squad is as follows: Shemaine Campbelle (captain), Akaze Thompson (Vice Captain), Tremayne Smartt, Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond, Plaffiana Millington,

Lashuna Toussaint, Shebika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Frazer, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Melanie Henry, Lafona Gilgeous, and Afruica Gentle. This team will be led by manager Carol Nurse and coach Bharrat Mangru.

Standbys: Shemika Edward, Heema Singh, Subrina Munroe, Marian Samaroo, Lisa Charles, and Dian Prahalad.