Bonner misses out on second first-class century

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (CMC) – Nkrumah Bonner agonisingly missed out on his second first class hundred in his first match of the season as he led a Jamaica Scorpions fightback against Barbados Pride on the opening day of their final round contest in the Regional Four-Day Championship here Thursday.

The 30-year-old seemed set for three figures but perished on 97 as the hosts ended the day on 218 for seven after being sent in at Sabina Park.

Captain Paul Palmer struck his second half-century of an otherwise dismal campaign but no other batsman reached double figures.

Jamaican fast bowler Marquino Mindley had earlier wrecked the Scorpions with a devastating spell in a return to his home town, to leave them in dire straits on 27 for five.

Handed the new ball, the 24-year-old picked up three for 36, including the in-form pair of Brandon King (0) and Jermaine Blackwood (5) cheaply.

However, Bonner came to his side’s rescue, inspiring a 169-run, sixth wicket stand with Palmer which rescued Jamaica from total collapse.

The right-handed Bonner stroked 13 fours off 202 balls in just over 4-¾ hours at the crease while Palmer lasted 204 deliveries in just shy of five hours and counted six fours and a six.

Bonner, whose only first class hundred came against Bangladesh A in a four-day “Test” eight years ago, seemed all but certain to notch his maiden regional first class hundred when he was trapped lbw by part-time medium pacer Jonathan Carter – three balls before play was abandoned due to bad light.

Palmer had earlier fallen to a catch at slip by Carter, driving at off-spinner Roston Chase.