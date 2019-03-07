BCA extends invitation to Skerritt, Shallow

NOTWITHSTANDING its decision to support incumbents Dave Cameron and Emmanuel Nanthan in the upcoming CWI elections on March 24, Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) has extended an invitation to challengers Ricky Skerritt and Dr Kishore Shallow to their monthly board meeting next Tuesday.

The invitation comes amidst backlash levelled at BCA as well as Guyana and Leeward Islands cricket boards for not giving Skerritt and Shallow the opportunity to outline their plans for Windies cricket, should they win the elections on March 24.

BCA president Conde Riley, speaking on The Sportsmax Zone this week, said the board had met and voted unanimously to support Cameron and Nanthan, based on what the pair have managed to accomplish during their leadership since 2013.

However, Skerritt revealed on Wednesday that BCA had invited them to its next monthly meeting on Tuesday and that they were considering the invitation.

Riley confirmed to Sportsmax.TV that BCA’s secretary had indeed sent the invitation to Skerritt and Shallow. However, it is unlikely to change its position on the candidate they will choose to back for the elections coming up in less than three weeks.