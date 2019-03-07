Ambris hits 92 but Hurricanes fightback to close at 132 for four

NORTH SOUND, Antigua, (CMC) – Sunil Ambris missed out on his eighth first class hundred but ensured his name remained in the Test selection frame, on the opening day of Windward Islands Volcanoes’ final round match against Leeward Islands Hurricanes here Thursday.

Sent in at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Volcanoes never quite found their footing, lost wickets at key intervals and were eventually dismissed for a disappointing 200.

Ambris shone, however, carving out a typically polished 92 in an innings lasting 105 balls and including 13 fours and a six.

Teenaged opener Kimani Melius got 29 and wicketkeeper Dennis Smith, 27, but the remainder of the batting group failed to find their touch.

In fact, Volcanoes were slumping on 77 for five before Ambris and Smith propped up the innings in a 64-run, sixth wicket stand.

Once they were separated, however, the last five wickets tumbled for 59 runs.

Fast bowler Sheno Berridge led the attack with four for 34 while Test seamer Alzarri Joseph supported with three for 36.

In reply, Hurricanes were forced to claw their way out of trouble before they could reach the safety of the close on 132 for four – 68 runs adrift of first innings lead.

They were sinking fast at 78 for four before Devon Thomas carved out a handsome unbeaten 63 – his fifth consecutive half-century – to keep the innings afloat.

He stroked six fours and a six in his 98-ball knock, putting on 45 for the second wicket with Keacy Carty (17) and a further 54 in an unbroken fifth wicket stand with Terrance Warde who was unbeaten on 14.