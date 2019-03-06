Ramsaroop, gold dealer questioned in Charrandass probe

ECONOMIC adviser to the leader of the pposition, Peter Ramsaroop, was on Tuesday questioned by senior police detectives at the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters, Eve Leary, for his alleged role in the spiriting away of Charrandass Persaud following his vote against the coalition government in the no-confidence motion last year.

His questioning comes after popular gold dealer, Tameshwar Jagmohan, whose office is located in the general Eve Leary environs, was also questioned. Police continue to probe a number of allegations against Persaud. The Guyana Chronicle was able to confirm that indeed Ramsaroop was invited to the CID for questioning.

Ramsaroop came under public scrutiny when he was seen sitting behind Persaud during the December 21, 2018 debate. He subsequently escorted Persaud out of the Parliament Buildings and then breached protocol in gaining access to the restricted area of the Ogle Airport tarmac to escort Persaud to a plane.

Ramsaroop, in a Facebook post, subsequently confirmed this, but insisted that his access to the airport tarmac was done in accordance with the guiding principles at the airport, which spoke to security clearance which he sought and received. A Canadian diplomat was also at the centre of the confusion.

The Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, has indicated to the media that the investigation was an issue of national security. He at first would not say what exactly accounted for the police treating the investigation in that manner, but subsequently clarified it to state that the detectives were investigating alleged bribery and the movement of large amounts of gold from the State of Guyana.

Jagmohan was questioned in relation to the gold movement aspect of the investigation. The Guyana Chronicle was told that Jagmohan was also required to provide the police with a statement, which he did in January. He was reportedly asked by the police about his knowledge of the voting of Persaud and if he, at any point, had a discussion with the former MP in relation to the purchasing of gold in large quantities.

Text messages between Persaud and an individual shortly after his vote, found that he was making arrangements prior to his vote in the National Assembly, to purchase US$1M worth in gold. Persaud had first denied the gold purchasing claim but then returned to justify that he was enquiring about the gold price and amount on behalf of one of his clients,

something he said that he saw nothing wrong or no crime being committed in enquiring. He further said that that he was open to returning to Guyana if the police needed him.