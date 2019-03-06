President, Opposition Leader to consult further on elections

– meeting with GECOM to be held within days

President David Granger and the Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo have agreed to meet again, following this morning’s very fruitful high level meeting, to continue discussions on General and Regional Elections.

Moments after the high level meeting at the Ministry of the Presidency, President Granger, during a televised statement, said the Government and the Opposition are working to address the issues which currently confront the nation.

Constitutionally, elections are due by March 21, 2019 in the absence of an extension by a two-third majority vote in the National Assembly.

However, GECOM has indicate that it cannot facilitate such elections within the timeframe given. It lacks the technical capability and financial resources to do so. With the validity of the motion engaging the court, the Government would need either a stay to stop the clock from ticking or the support of the Opposition to achieve the two-third majority vote for an extension.

The Opposition Leader has indicated a willingness support the extension of the constitutional deadline but says a date for elections must be set.

He believes that elections can be held within 50 days if certain requirements such as the training of polling day staff and procurement are speeded up and conducted simultaneously.

President Granger has agreed to meet with the elections commission to have a greater understanding of its state of readiness, and the current challenges it faces. He maintains, however, that the Executive cannot dictate to GECOM.

“The President or the Executive or anybody, cannot intervene, cannot intrude, cannot interfere with the work of GECOM so we have to allow GECOM to do its work,” the President said.

He had written the Chairman of GECOM, Justice (Ret’d) James Paterson on February 25, 2019 to initiate consultations for the facilitation of credible elections within the shortest period possible.

“I would like to meet him again, in fact, I would like to meet the entire Commission to determine what their needs are in terms of time and money. So, the door is open, the Leader of the Opposition has agreed to meet again. The people of Guyana could be assured that we are working to ensure that credible elections are held in as short a time as possible,” President Granger said.

He also ruled out the notion that the constitution in entering a period of deep constitutional crisis. He was accompanied by Minister of State Joseph Harmon.