Injured Russell still optimistic about IPL, World Cup campaigns

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – Twenty20 superstar Andre Russell believes he will return to fitness in time for the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) later this month, and is also eyeing a spot in the West Indies World Cup side despite his latest injury setback.

The 30-year-old was ruled out of the T20 series against England which bowled off in St Lucia on Tuesday, after developing complications from a medical procedure on his knees which was performed in Dubai prior to his arrival in the Caribbean.

Russell had also been called up for the two final One-Day Internationals against England but sat out both matches.

“I just got back (to Jamaica) and I went to see the physiotherapist as soon as I could,” Russell told the Observer newspaper.

“I got some treatment based on the stiffness (and) they tried to target that area and surrounding areas. I believe that in another week or so I’ll be good, but how I’m feeling now it’s very awkward to walk around.

“I’ve had knee problems before – my knees weren’t in the best shape and stuff – but they were getting stronger, they were getting there.”

Russell is a key member of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise which open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the second day of the IPL on March 24.

West Indies selectors are also banking on Russell’s fitness for the ICC World Cup which follows the IPL, and runs from May 30 to July 14.

And the explosive all-rounder said he too was hoping to find full fitness so he could also feature in the Caribbean side’s campaign.

“I’m looking forward to that and that’s why I want to make sure I’m back to fitness as soon as possible,” he explained.

“The way the guys are playing and how they are actually gelling together as a unit – it’s been a while I’ve been in a West Indies team and got that feeling.

“Win or lose the guys (rally) around one another and enjoy each other’s success. I just think that’s how we are going to compete and do well in the World Cup.”

Russell also struggled with his fitness for the Windies last year, and was subsequently ruled out of the tours of India and Bangladesh.

He played four matches for Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League last month before joining the Windies ODI squad, and said the latest injury twist had proved frustrating.

“It was very frustrating knowing I was with the PSL playing cricket before, running in and bowling with pace. Everything was coming back together and I was excited to be back in the maroon representing the region,” he said.

“I could see from the television what was happening from the Test series right into the first two ODIs (and) that gave me confidence and good vibes coming in. The team is definitely playing some good cricket, and I was eager to be back.

“But these things (injuries) happen and I started to get the uncomfortable feeling in my knee again. It makes sense I just get some treatment and try to recover in a comfortable space.”