Test trio boost Pride for Scorpions assignment

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – Struggling Barbados Pride have received a major boost for their 10th round clash in the Regional Four-Day Championship against Jamaica Scorpions in Kingston this weekend, with the inclusion of Test trio, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich.

All three players featured in the recent Test series against England which West Indies won 2-1 last month to regain the Wisden Trophy for the first time in a decade.

Fast bowler Chemar Holder is the fourth change to the side which sit third in the points standings with already five defeats this season.

Batsmen Rashidi Boucher, Aaron Jones and Nicholas Kirton and off-spinner Chaim Holder, have all been dropped.

The presence of the Test trio will enhance a batting lineup which has struggled throughout the season. In their last match against the Jaguars in Guyana, Pride managed totals of 76 and 238 to lose by seven wickets inside three days.

Their first-innings 76 was their third lowest score in the history of the modern first class championship.

Strikingly, their only hundred this season has come from veteran left-hander Jonathan Carter who made a magnificent unbeaten 149, as Pride chased down 324 on the final day at Kensington Oval to beat Trinidad and Tobago Red Force by four wickets in round seven last month.

Captain Shamarh Brooks has been one of the weak links this season, averaging 17 from 10 innings without a single half-century.

Pride have a game in hand following the 10th round, with a rescheduled fourth-round clash with Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua.

SQUAD – Shamarh Brooks (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Keon Harding, Chemar Holder, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Shamar Springer, Tevyn Walcott, Jomel Warrican.