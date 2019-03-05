Ravens, Reliance Hustlers triumph in Central Essequibo T20 competition

WHILE rain affected the outcome of most matches, Ravens and Reliance Hustlers completed comfortable wins.

Playing last Sunday at the Reliance ground, hosts Reliance Hustlers gained an eight-wicket win over Cotton Field Strikers who batted first and were all out for 143 in their allotted 20 overs.

Penetrative seam bowling by Narendra Mandolall (3-18 from 4 overs) and Pavindra Persaud 3-21 from his 4 overs of off-spin) routed the Strikers. In reply, an explosive half-century by opener Mark Austin ensured the Hustlers quickly overhauled the target.

Austin counted ten fours and three sixes in his commanding 78. An unbeaten 31 (3×4, 2×6) from Rovendra Parasram completed the win with Hustlers reaching 144-2 in 12 overs.

In the other match at the same venue, Ravens produced a clinical display to gain a 39-run victory against Reliance Sports Club. After winning the toss and batting, Ravens rattled up 198-7 from their 20 overs. It was the inform Sugrim Ahiram who again led the charge with another delightful innings.

He blasted 75 (5×6, 7×4) and Elroy Stephney scored 42 (5×4, 2×6) to ensure that Ravens posted a challenging total. In reply, wickets fell early for Reliance but they did not easily succumb to the challenge. An even half-century by Sunil Lall (4×4, 2×6) and a belligerent 35 from Samuel Fraser (4×6) later in the innings provided some resistance.

In the end, Reliance reached 159-7 when their overs expired to concede defeat by 39 runs.

The competition will continue this Sunday with the fourth round of matches at various venues along the Essequibo Coast. (Elroy Stephney)