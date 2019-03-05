Mae’s, Zeeburg win Forbes Burnham windball titles

MAE’S Schools (Secondary Division) won the male title while Region Three winners, Zeeburg Secondary, were crowned female champions after a nail-biting clash against Charlestown Secondary in the Demerara finals of the Forbes Burnham Foundation, National Sports Commission (NSC), Al Sport and Tour Promotions 28th Annual Easter Term schools windball cricket championship.

The event, which was recently played at the National Gymnasium, was an extremely exciting affair.

In the Demerara semi-finals, Annandale Secondary, led by a half-century from Chandrapaul Ramraj (53) and 25 from John Roopnarine, got past Zeeburg Secondary.

Annandale scored 113-2 before they restricted Zeeburg Secondary for 104-2. Wazim scored 48, while Inshad Manrou added 35 for the West Coast Demerara school.

In the other semi-final clash, Mae’s batted first and scored 110 with Vikash Seeram hitting 53, but 44 runs from the Government Technical Institute (GTI) cricketer Ernest McLean also propelled that side to 110, which resulted in a super over to decide the clash

Everest Cricket Club senior cricketer Ushardeva Balgobin did the damage for Mae’s. Balgobin struck 26 runs in six balls, while his team restricted GTI to 8-2 in their over.

A pumped-up Mae’s team then scored 112-1 in the final against Annandale Secondary.

Seeram struck 10 sixes in his 61 to lead the attack. Annandale replied with 104-3 with C. Ramraj and Jagdeesh Dowlatram hitting 29 each.

For his exploits in the super over Balgobin was named MVP.

In the female division of the Alistair Munroe-organised event, Zeeburg Secondary did not disappoint their vocal supporters.

Led by 80 runs (10×6) from V. Pitamber, Zeeburg scored 125-0 in their five overs. Pitamber, who was later named Player-of-the-Final, got support from A. Bukhan (40).

Charlestown then fell just short at 122-2 from their allotted overs, with Kezia Phillips hitting 37. Region Four winners Bladen Hall finished third, while East Ruimveldt placed fourth.

Overall Afruica Gentle, who was explosive with the bat for Mae’s Schools (Secondary Division) females, was voted MVP, while D. Wilson finished as the best bowler. The Most Disciplined team award went to Annandale Secondary, while for most vocal cheers and best-dressed team, Valmiki Vidyalaya High School got the nod.

Seventy-five teams competed in this year’s programme, which included a team from Region One.