Golden Jaguars to play Suriname on March 16

IN preparation for their Saturday, March 23rd encounter against Belize in the CONCACAF Nations League qualifier, Guyana’s ‘Golden Jaguars’ will square off against one of their oldest rivals in the sport – Suriname – on March 16.

While the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has not released much information regarding the game, other than it will be played in the neighbouring South American country, Assistant coach Charles ‘Lily’ Pollard, said the encounter should be a good test for the Guyana-based squad.

According to Pollard, “The fitness level has progressed very well and is getting to the point required. I think the fitness coach has been doing a great job. I was very impressed with most of the guys’ fitness level in the weekend fixture.”

Meanwhile, in a game played against Elite League champions Fruta Conquerors last Saturday, Golden Jaguars fell 0-1, after Domini Garnett found the back of the net in the 70th minute.

Pollard opined that the match “had a lot of positives” but he was disappointed with some individual performances.

The game was played at the GFF National Training Centre, where the technical team focussed on specific technical and tactical areas.

“I think we had a solid first 45 minutes. We were good with the possession percentage but need to get the team to concentrate for longer periods. This is an area where attention needs to be focused,” the former Golden Jaguars captain pointed out.

Pollard also reasoned: “I understand we’re asking the team to show something different and I also understand that the learning process will take a while but it’s a process we must engage. However, the team’s attitude is great and that’s an important element.”