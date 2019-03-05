FYF Gym punch their way to GBA Schoolboys/Junior Pepsi tournament

LAST Saturday when the final bell sounded in the Guyana Boxing Association’s (GBA) Schoolboys/Juniors ‘Pepsi’ boxing tournament at the Andrew ‘Six-head’ Lewis Gym in Albouystown, Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) Boxing Gym had punched their way to the title.

Meanwhile, relative newcomers Vergenoegen Boxing Gym (VBG) of East Bank Essequibo placed second, with Young Achievers (YA) rounding out the top three.

The tournament began with a banger in the 80-84lb category with FYF’s Corwin Evans gaining a points-decision victory over club mate Samuel Allen after three enthralling rounds.

The rampant FYF marched on accumulating maximum points with Seon Graham beating Malachi Sealey of YA in the same division.

Meanwhile, Subjit Singh (FYF) battled for a well-deserved points-victory over Miguel Hunte (FYF) in the 70-74lb segment, with Antwone Beckles (FYF) also defeating Maldini DeSilva (YA) via the same route the 105-109lb division.

However, in the next bout, a 110-115lb encounter, Derron Williams of VBG stopped Dwayne Baptiste of FYF in the first round.

Malachi Jones (FYF) won on points against Dwayne Castello of FYF in their 110-115lb contest, while Alex Butcher of YA defeated Ryan Benjamin (FYF) via TKO in the first round.

The tournament has been touted as part of Guyana’s preparations for the upcoming National Schoolboys and Juniors Championship which is scheduled for July.