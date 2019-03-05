Female champions Gladiators off to a winning start in RFA football league

DEFENDING Rupununi Football Association (RFA) female champions Gladiators got their title defence off to a banger by destroying Snatchers Football Club 4-0 in the opening match of the 2019 season at the Wadapna Centre ground last Saturday.

Meanwhile the feature match of the evening produced an exciting 2-2 draw between male defending champions Tabatinga FC and Snatchers FC.

The league was officially kicked off by president of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Mr Wayne Forde, with brief remarks from Mayor of Lethem John Macedo and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Lethem Police Station, Keithon King. Delivering the welcoming remarks was president of the RFA, Mr Ryan Farias.

In the feature match, Snatchers opened the scoring after 59 minutes with Alex Boston hitting the back of the net for his side while Vladimir Marques doubled the advantage in the 70th minute.

However, the defending champions showed their class, to equalise with back-to-back goals and share points.

Travis Franklin in the 79th minute and Stephen McDonald in the 81st minute were the goalscorers for Tabatinga.

The Snatchers female side held defending champions Gladiators to a goalless first half but there was a complete turnaround in the final 45 minutes as the champs made light work of their challengers, hitting four goals past the Snatchers goalie.

Sandra Ramsarran grabbed a brace in the 45th and 70th minutes while Satisha Sam and Kimberly Kenyon grabbed one each in the 48th and 56th minutes respectively. The top eight clubs emerging from both the male and female segments of the leagues would advance to the quarter-finals.

The contesting clubs are: Males – Mahdia Goal Getters, Surama, Paiwomak Warriors, Basin FC, Sun Parakeets, Strikers, Jaguars, Flash, United Warriors, Kanuku Harpies, Kanuku Warriors, Gladiators, Snatchers, Tabatinga, Guyana Rush Saints, Shiriri, Titans United, Challengers, Wowetta Thunderbolt, Hiawa Under Takers, Terminators, Snipers, Rising Stars and Far East United.

All the above clubs, with the exception of Mahdia Goal Getters, would be fielding female teams.

The league will run for three months with the finals scheduled for June 1. The male and female champions will each pocket $500 000 along with trophy and medals.