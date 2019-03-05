Alleged stalker charged with murdering Sophia woman

RAYMOND Oselmo called ‘Godie man’ was on Monday charged with the murder of Nadina Kalamadeen whom he allegedly attacked last week.

The 49-year-old pork knocker of Lot 2736 North Ruimveldt had allegedly stalked the woman for weeks before killing her. Oselmo who was arrested last week appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan where he was not required to plea. He was remanded to prison and the case has been adjourned to March 18 for report.

The mother of five was reportedly stabbed multiple times about the body by her attacker. That incident, which occurred in North Sophia, was witnessed by her two young children. Guyana Chronicle was told that the man had been trying to get the woman’s attention for some time now but on each occasion, he received the ‘cold shoulder’.

On February 27, 2019 he showed up at Kalamadeen’s home, calling for her but she was sleeping, and a relative refused to wake her up. Oselmo subsequently returned to her home and managed to get the woman out of the house and they were seen walking on the road together. Kalamadeen was walking in front while the man was walking behind her. He was seen inflicting stab wounds to the woman’s back as she walked.

The woman is survived by her five children and other relatives and friends. The Guyana Chronicle was told that the suspect, after committing the act, attempted to flee the scene but was captured by a resident on a pedal cycle. He was handed over to the police and was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital for medical attention. Kalamadeen, who was rushed to the same hospital, was pronounced dead on arrival.