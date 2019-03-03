Youth’s body recovered from Berbice River

THE body of Goodwin Petrie was fished out of the Berbice River, some two days after he was reported missing from his temporary home at Sand Hills, a riverine community.

His mother, Betlyn King, told Guyana Chronicle that following the death of her son’s maternal grandmother on January 9, her remains were transported back to the Berbice River for burial.

On that occasion, her eldest son (now deceased) of High Dam, Plantation Mount Sinai (Angoy’s Avenue), New Amsterdam, had accompanied the body and opted to stay after he found employment in the coals industry.

On February 24, he attended a party at “Freddy” at Sand Hills and reportedly left at 02:30hrs the following morning to stay with his cousins, who live nearby.

Information gathered revealed that the youth boarded his paddle boat during the break of dawn and was last seen paddling away during the” falling tide”.

Meanwhile, a younger sibling, upon awakening and not seeing his brother, visited their cousins before organising a search party.

The following day, Petrie’s boat was found tied at Gateroy, several villages away and hours afterwards the body was seen floating.

The police were alerted and the body was transported to New Amsterdam and is at the Stanleytown Cemetery where it awaits post-mortem.

Petrie leaves to mourn his parents, four siblings and a daughter. Police have launched an investigation into his death.