Gov’t orders technical, legal assessment of RUSAL

MINISTER of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, said that he has ordered the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) to conduct a technical and legal assessment of all RUSAL operations and is hoping to have that report submitted to him, earliest.

This request comes at a time when RUSAL has declared that it has not been making profits in recent years and will be closing sections of its operations, thus laying off 30 workers to add to the 61 it had fired for striking for better salaries.

After visiting the mines of Bosai Minerals Group Guyana on Friday, Trotman said Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) appears to be a tale of two bauxite companies in the same region. In his comparison, he commended BOSAI for its continuous efforts of investment; he said with the same circumstances and deposits, one company is making strides, while the other is claiming it is unable to make profits and to meet the needs of its workers, for better wages.

While a decision has not been made as to what should be the fate of RUSAL, he said that such a decision has legal and other consequences attached. “We have to look towards what happens to the workers who are affected, should we just take away or shutdown….. We are looking at all the legal and other consequences, either them closing or we closing them, but we just can’t have the status quo continue as usual, ” he said.

The Natural Resources Minister said he is disappointed, distressed and disturbed as to what is taking place in the other end of Region 10 and it has only opened government’s eyes in realising that there is need for better management of resources

TIME TO RE-ASSUME CONTROL

While not aiming at complete nationalisation, Trotman said that there is need for the government to re-assume control and have greater stake in its natural resources, as this will enable better management of its mining sector. “It is time that Guyana takes a second and perhaps a third look at having some stake in its natural resources and its means of operations.” He did agree that there were some bad patches in the past, relative to nationalisation of companies, but this should not deter the government from seriously considering having a greater stake in things. “It is not as though you are nationalising, you are however having a greater say and you may wish to do so in a public/ private partnership or on your own.”

With the visit of the Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources of South Africa, Godfrey Oliphant and team, the topic of better management of resources was discussed at length, since South Africa holds a lot of public/ private partnerships in mining. Minister Oliphant said that in South Africa, the Department of Labour is very strict with workers’ rights and companies have to comply with the laws. There are some very vocal trade unions, he related, and one of the policies in mining is that the workers are also shareholders in the company.

“What we are reinforcing is that any company, when they come in they must have local participation in terms of equity and workers must be part of that equity, so that they are not just workers, they are part of creating the wealth and benefiting from it,” he said

Up to late Friday workers continued to block the Berbice River, preventing RUSAL barges with bauxite from traversing it, while they await positive word on the situation.

One worker related that blocking of the river has been effective. When asked what is the view of himself and colleagues as it relates to RUSAL exiting the market, he said that workers are of the opinion that RUSAL should leave and give the opportunity of mining to another investor who would respect the labour laws and have greater respect for the country, the trade union and workers’ rights.

ANOTHER MEETING

Meanwhile, as the management of RUSAL continues to resist every encouragement to reinstate all workers who were recently dismissed, the Chief Labour Officer, Charles Ogle, has invited the company along with the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers’ Union (GB&GWU)) to a meeting scheduled for 09:00hrs on Monday. Ogle, according to a release from the Labour Department, is optimistic that at Monday’s meeting he would be able to convince management of the Russia-based company that in the interest of all stakeholders normalcy be restored without further delay.

GPSU IN SOLIDARITY

As pressure continues to mount on RUSAL, the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) said it stands firmly in solidarity with the employees and their union in their struggle for fair and decent pay, and against the employer’s disrespect for the laws of Guyana. According to the GPSU, the Collective Labour Agreement between the GB&GWU and RUSAL allows for discussions on any policy which will alter the conditions of service for employees. It also enjoins the employer to discuss with the Labour Department of the Ministry of Social Protection, any changes in workers’ conditions of service.

“The Collective Labour Agreement is enshrined in Article 147 (3) of the Constitution of Guyana. Guyana has also ratified ILO Convention 98, which deals with Collective Bargaining. Furthermore, the Trade Union Recognition Act of 1997, Section 23-1 states pellucidly that where an employee’s organisation is recognised, management must meet with the employees’ representative in good faith to discuss conditions of service of the employee,” the GPSU stated.

According to the union, Section 23-3 of the said act states that where the employer fails to meet with the employee’s representative, this constitutes an offence, and that for every additional day that they fail to meet, a fine is imposed. RUSAL, in arbitrarily imposing a one (1) per cent increase, changed the conditions of service of the employees and this is blatant disrespect to the employees’, the employees’ representative, and total disregard for the laws of Guyana.

“This flagrant disregard and infringement on workers’ rights lead to their protesting, and RUSAL responded by adding ‘salt to the wounds’ with the dismissal of 61 workers, ejection of employees and their families from their living quarters, and refusal to prepare meals, in an effort to break the workers’ spirit. This is a method used by combatant forces and violates a fundamental international principle of humanitarianism which prohibits the starvation of civilians. The move by RUSAL can be viewed as contempt and disdain towards the workers in their fight for a living wage.

This reprehensive and illegal conduct is in violation of Article 147-2 of Guyana’s constitution, which gives employees the right to strike. The right to strike is also mentioned in ILO Convention 87, a fundamental right of workers and of their organisations and must be protected and respected at all cost!,” the GPSU said.

According to the GPSU, this action by RUSAL flies in the face of all decency and shows blatant disrespect for the people and laws of Guyana, more so at a time when the country is celebrating its 49th Republic Anniversary. “The Guyana Public Service Union strongly condemns this action RUSAL and its labour adviser for disrespecting and violating the workers’ rights and breaching the laws of Guyana. The GPSU calls on the Ministry of Social Protection to enforce the laws immediately by taking the necessary legal action against the employer.”