BOSAI for major expansion

…to hire 150 Lindeners

…Min Trotman, South African delegation pleased with company’s operations

AT a time when bauxite workers attached to RUSAL are embroiled in a bitter industrial dispute with that company, General Manager of the Bosai Minerals Group Guyana (BMGG), Eric Yu, has indicated that the Chinese firm is preparing to undergo massive expansion in operations with the installation of a new #15 rotary kiln and a new #16 rotary drier with its auxiliary facilities. This, he said, will see 150-200 more Lindeners gaining employment, adding to the company’s already 600 workers.

Yu was at the time making a presentation– at the company’s Linden operations– to Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman and a South African delegation, inclusive of Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources of South Africa, Godfrey Oliphant. Yu noted that Bosai has already started to prepare for the new kilns which will push calcined bauxite production and chemical bauxite production. The kiln 15 is an investment of about $US 20M and will produce 170, 000 mts of refractory ‘A’ Grade Super Calcined Bauxite (RASC), per year.

The #16 drier and its auxiliary facilities is expected to cost the company $US 3M and will produce 150, 000 mts of Sized Chemical Grade Bauxite (scgb), per year. “With these major expansions, additional long-term employment will be provided for the residents of the community and our Guyanese nation,” Yu said. He reiterated the overall success of the company which raked in $3B U.S in 2018, with productions of the various bauxite ores reaching over 100, 000 tonnes. Some of its main markets are in Europe and North America. Yu posited that BMGG is one of the main bauxite providers in the world.

While there has not been a significant increase in demand for bauxite across the world, Yu said that with satisfactory increase in demand, coupled with the need to replace the old kiln #13, the investment is needed, since the kiln often demands heavy maintenance. He also noted that a dust collector will be installed on the new kiln #15, as safeguarding the environment from pollutants, is of major priority to the company. In 2011, the company invested $U.S. 8 million on dust collectors for two kilns, which resulted in a significant decrease in the permeation of dust into the atmosphere.

Minister Trotman and Minister Oliphant, after visiting the Mackenzie plant and the East Montgomery Mines, expressed satisfaction with Bosai’s operations. Trotman described Bosai as an industrious company as it keeps investing in new plant equipment, while also ensuring that the workers and the residents are not affected by its mining, with the installation of dust collectors. “Government is happy that Bosai, despite its challenges and despite our own difficulties with each other, Bosai continues to mine,” he posited.

Oliphant for his part said that while mining in Guyana is at its embryonic stage compared to South Africa, which has been practising mining for over a century, South Africa is stricter in mining issues relating to the environment, safety and general methods of mining. He also recommended that more value be added to bauxite mining, since the soil has a greater percentage of overburden and clay, compared to bauxite. He encouraged the leaders to utilise this material for the greater use of building homes with clay bricks, which is only one value-added item that can emerge from the overburden. He said that the mining is not exploited enough and more can be done to add value in this regard.

He is expected to hold talks with Mayor of Linden Waneka Arrindell, who was part of the team, on how Linden can further benefit from such a project. Currently, there is one company in the mining town, Linden Bricks, which manufactures clay bricks to construct low-income homes.

Minister Trotman said that the visit of Oliphant and team has been extremely beneficial, since the two countries share a lot in common as it relates to the mining sector. Over the last few days, an interchange of knowledge was done as the team held talks and visited mining operations such as Aurora Gold Mines in Region Seven on Thursday. Oliphant told the media that the plan is to share with Guyana, ways in which the sector can improve its technology for greater benefits from mining. A Guyana delegation is expected to travel to South Africa soon, to get a first-hand experience of the country’s mining practices.

Minister Trotman and Minister Oliphant also signed a declaration of Intent between the two countries in the fields of mining and mineral policy development, exploration, mineral processing and beneficiation. The signing was inspired by the two countries’ long-lasting fraternal bonds over the years and realisation of vast potential and experience in its mineral and natural resources endowment. Minister Trotman and Minister Oliphant also planted a tree of friendship at the Bauxite Centennial Arch.