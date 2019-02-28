Main pavilion at Grenada Stadium named after Devon Smith

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada (CMC) – Devon Smith, the most prolific batsman in regional first-class history, has been recognised for his contributions to the game, by having the main pavilion at the Grenada National Stadium named in his honour.

The stocky left-hander, who has been a stalwart in Grenada and Windward Islands cricket for close to two decades, was present for the official unveiling on Wednesday, during the lunch break of the fourth One-Day International against England here.

Also being saluted were fellow Grenada players Junior Murray, the former wicket-keeper batsman, and Rawl Lewis, the leg-spinning all-rounder, who is now the Windies team manager.

The pair had been previously honoured with the Grand Stand named in honour of their contribution to cricket on the island.

“We stand here today to recognise the contribution of other Grenadian cricketers, such as Junior Murray and Rawl Lewis and now Devon Smith,” said Prime Minister Keith Mitchell.

“All three are outstanding sons of this proud nation and have made a great contribution to cricket in this beautiful country of ours.”

The 37-year-old Smith, who hails from the rural parish of St Patrick, has played 43 Tests and 47 One-Day Internationals for the West Indies and earned a recall as recently as last year due to his heavy domestic scoring.

In all first-class cricket, he has so far played 207 matches with 13 954 runs at an average of 39.75. He has scored 39 centuries.