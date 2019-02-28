GFF/STAG Beer hand over ‘Super 16’ Year-End tournament prizes

THE top four clubs of the GFF-STAG ‘Super 16’ Year-End Tournament – Den Amstel FC, Buxton United FC, Fruta Conquerors FC and Western Tigers FC – were presented with their prizes for their respective first, second, third and fourth placements in the tournament.

In a short and simple ceremony at the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) Boardroom last Wednesday, Den Amstel walked away with $2M, a trophy and equipment; Buxton United with $1M, trophy and equipment; Fruta Conquerors with $500 000, trophy and equipment and Western Tigers with a trophy and equipment.

In brief remarks, Brand Manager of STAG Beer, Nigel Worrell, said the company looks forward to the partnership every year and he emphasised Ansa McAl’s commitment to football stakeholders and the sport.

“Partnerships like these help to build the foundation for football and generally for any sport. The fact that we saw a somewhat underdog team win the championship is testimony to what football is all about, for what the contribution of partnerships like these can actually result in.

“Our contribution over the years to football and, sport in general, is testimony to Ansa McAl’s commitment to the people and, of course, the sport as a whole,” Worrell said.

GFF president Wayne Forde, in acknowledging the enduring partnership between GFF and Ansa McAl, expressed gratitude for same. He noted that progress has been observed.

Forde related that “this is the second version of the GFF annual year-end competition and what is clear is that there has been progression from Year One to Year Two and I think that’s the evidence business people look at when making decisions and planning for the future.

“There’s a lot to take away from the competition. Every year we see evidence of growth, including more community participation and hopefully, the prize packages can grow incrementally with some of the other changes which will be made.”

The GFF-STAG ‘Super 16’ year-end tournament featured the-then top eight Elite teams, two teams from Regional Member Associations – Berbice FA and Essequibo-Pomeroon FA – as well as invited clubs including Police FC, Soesdyke Falcons, Eagles FC, Santos FC, Buxton Stars and Rivers View.