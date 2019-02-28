GBA Pepsi/Mike Parris U-16 Championship set for tomorrow

THE Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will stage its second Pepsi/Mike Parris U-16 competition for the year, tomorrow, at the Andrew Lewis Gym in Albouystown.

The competition will see the return of the Vergenoegen Gym, (formerly Essequibo Boxing Gym) after they missed out on the first tournament held early last month. Other gyms expected to participate are Forgotten Youth Foundation, Pocket Rocket, Rose Hall Jammers, Young Achievers, Sophia Boxing Gym and Harpy Eagles.

According to GBA, Cuban coach Francisci Roldan will be on hand to assess the young fighters. The competition begins at 13:00hrs.

At the first Pepsi/Mike Parris U-16 competition, Richard Howard was named ‘Best Boxer’ while Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) picked up the ‘Best Gym’ accolade.