Farfan & Mendes Men’s First Division Hockey League

GCC Vintage, Bounty register latest wins

THERE were wins for GCC Vintage and Bounty GCC as the annual Farfan & Mendes Men’s First Division League’s first round continued last weekend at the GCC club, Bourda.

GCC Vintage lined up opposite Supernova in the first match of the double-header and the former seemed to benefit from the use of their home grounds in the early minutes of play.

It was the Vintage penalty corners that would make the biggest difference in the match, something veteran striker and former national, Orson Ferguson, took advantage of in the fourth minutes.

Supernova were by no means interested in taking that sitting down, with midfielder Hilmar Chester capitalising on a defence error to tie the score at 1-1.

Vintage playmaker and former national, Orson Semple, however, not only showed his dominance in midfield, but dominated the score sheet in the second half by completing two penalty corners to leave the final score at 3-1 for Vintage.

The powerful Bounty GCC took to the field next to face off against a rebuilding Old Fort side.

GCC dominated the play but the youthful Old Fort team held firm until the 24th minute.

National midfielder Meshach Sargeant produced one of his typical moments of skill to eliminate the last two Old Fort defenders and hammer his shot into the net.

With Old Fort only down by one goal at the half, spectators were keen to see whether they could withstand another half of the immense pressure being applied by GCC.

The Bourda boys, however, opened the floodgates just two minutes into the second half through an Alan Fernandes shot.

Mark Sargeant, Kareem McKenzie, Kevin Spencer, Devin Hooper and Meshach Sargeant all scored goals in the second half to add to GCC’s two goal tally. The match therefore ended with an overwhelming score of 7-0 for Bounty GCC.

Matches are being played at the St Stanislaus College ground and will run every Saturday and Sunday until May 20.

Full scores are:

GCC Vintage defeated Supernova by 3-1.

Orland Semple 2, Orson Ferguson 1

Supernova – Hilmar Chester 1

Bounty GCC defeated Old Fort 7-0

Meshach Sargeant 2, Alan Fernandes 1, Mark Sargeant 1, Kareem McKenzie 1, Kevin Spencer 1, Devin Hooper 1