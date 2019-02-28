Demerara, Berbice to clash in GCB U-15 50-over final

THE final of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U-15 50-over tournament ,which is sponsored by Dave’s West Indian Imports, will be contested between Demerara and Berbice after they beat their respective opponents in their semi-final encounters yesterday.

Demerara played Essequibo at the Everest Cricket Club ground and thrashed them by 9 wickets following exceptional bowling performances from Omari Lalbachan and Thaddeus Lovell.

Batting first, Essequibo struggled to a paltry 82 all out in 46.3 overs with Lalbachan and Lovell being the architects of destruction for Demerara.

Only Aryan Doodnauth who made 21 and Justin Meghu with 10 reached double figures for the Essequibians.

Bowling for Demerara, Lalbachan claimed 4 wickets for just 15 runs in 6.3 overs while Joash Charles snared 2 wickets for 16 runs in his 10 overs and Lovell captured 2 for 12 off of six overs.

Chasiing 83 for victory, opener Jadan Campbell stroked an unbeaten 40 which featured six fours while Mavindra Dindyal was also not out on 22 (4×3), Demerara reached their target in just 14.3 overs for the loss of one wicket, opener Lovell lbw by Gladwin Henry for 16.

Meanwhile, Berbice faced President’s XI at Lusignan and won by 47 runs, defending a modest total of 135. The winners took first strike and struggled to 135 all-out from 47.2 overs with Tameshwar Mahadeo (30), Ravishkar Sobhya (27) and Isia Thorne (34) being the main contributors.

The leading wicket-takers for the President’s XI were Sachin Balgobin (3-23) and Nityaram Mathure with 3 for 27 off his allotted 10 overs.

Needing 136 for victory, President’s XI limped to 88 all out in 44.3 overs; Matthew Pottaya was the hero with the ball claiming four wickets for a miserly 20 runs off 10 overs.

He received valuable support from Isia Thorne who had figures of 2 for 29 (4 overs) and Salim Khan with 2 wickets for just 9 runs from his 10 overs.

Berbice will now face Demerara tomorrow in the final at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) ground, Bourda.