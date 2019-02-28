Cyclists gearing up for historic race in Bartica on March 16

… GCF teams up with MTC

THE Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF), in association with the Mayor and Town Council (MTC) of Bartica, will run off what would be the first major road race in the town next Saturday, March 16.

The best of the nation’s cyclists, including seniors, juniors and veterans, will all be heading to Bartica to ensure their names are carved in the history books for what is anticipated to be an exciting day of action.

Over $400 000 in cash along with other incentives will be at stake, with the top six seniors, top three juniors and masters to receive prizes. There will also be 20 sprint prizes up for the taking.

According to the organisers, there would also be BMX races for youths of Bartica in the 6-9 years and 9-12 years categories while the senior citizens would also have the opportunity to roll back the years as they too would be involved.

The proposed race route is as follows; Start at corner of First and Third Avenue, south along First Avenue, right into Sixth Street, left into Fourth Avenue, left into Eight Street, left into Second Avenue, finishing at Second Avenue and Third Street.

Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall, has expressed delight at being able to work with GCF to bring off such an event that is long overdue.

“We, at the level of the Town Council, are very excited for what we know would be a memorable day of cycling, where our youths and even the not-so-young would have an opportunity to see Guyana’s best cyclists in action on our roads.

“We are really working towards pushing sports and getting our youths to appreciate and get involved, so this we are hoping would stimulate a new desire to get our people more active and focus more on their health.”

Marshall noted that plans for the historical event is well underway and the town is ready to welcome Guyana’s best, come March 16.

“This also provides an opportunity for our youths and not so young riders to be a part of the day’s action as we have ensured that races would be put on for them. This I know would provide lots of excitement for members of the Bartica community and who knows, it might very well just be the start of a local national champion being born.”

GCF president Horace Burrowes applauded the efforts of the MTC of Bartica for agreeing to partner with the federation for the event which, he noted, would be satisfying for all and sundry.

“This would be a momentous occasion for the sport and for the MTC of Bartica to have its first major road race. I think it is has been a long time in coming but it’s finally here so I am urging all our cyclists to be there and to bring their A-games to the race, so that the community will enjoy a fantastic day of competitive action.”