A 21-year-old man was on Monday released on $300,000 bail on a rape charge when he appeared in a City Magistrate’s Court.

Mario Bruce appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead the indictable charge.

The charge alleged that between August 21 and 22, 2018 at Princes Street, Werk-en Rust, Bruce engaged in sexual activities with a 15-year-old child.

Bruce was released on $300,000 bail by the magistrate