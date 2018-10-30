Promoting sustainable tourism

ONE of Guyana’s greatest yet underutilised potential resources was the focus of attention at a workshop in New Amsterdam, Berbice last Thursday.

Regional officials of Mahaica-Berbice and East Berbice-Corentyne met with representatives of the Department of Tourism at the Ministry of Business to discuss ways to develop Guyana’s vast tourism potential.

Although it has long been recognised that Guyana has enormous capacity in the area of tourism, unfortunately, the sector has not received sufficient attention in the past. The new focus is, therefore, a welcome development.

The Mission Statement of the Department of Tourism is: It is the mission of the Department of Tourism in the Ministry of Business to raise the profile of Guyana as a tourism destination that emphasises the development of a sustainable and essentially, though not exclusively, nature-based product that exceeds visitor expectations while making a substantial contribution to the national economy, and to the enhancement of the quality of life of all Guyanese.

Tourism is big business worldwide; it accounts for 30 per cent of global trade revenues in services. Such services include transportation, accommodation, hospitality, and entertainment. Tourism is responsible, too, for six per cent of global trade in products, including food and souvenirs. Clearly, the sector is a significant part of global economic activity, and it would be to Guyana’s great advantage to become optimally involved.

Guyana offers diverse and, in many cases, unique tourism opportunities. Our nature-based product alone is excellent. Visiting Guyana’s pristine forests is an experience no one can forget. The forested mountains and valleys with their majestic waterfalls and rapids, beautiful streams and creeks, and towering trees of a mind-boggling variety are home to some of the world’s most interesting wildlife. Guyana is home to no less than 21 of the largest animals of particular species.

Our country has the largest fresh-water fish, the mighty Arapaima; the largest rodent, the Capybara; the largest Anteater; Caiman; bat; eagle; jaguar; armadillo; toad; and manatee, among other fauna. It’s a nature enthusiast’s haven. We need not even mention our famous Kaieteur Falls.

With a variety of activities to pursue, including hiking, kayaking, canoeing, fishing, bird-watching, mountain climbing, and camping, there is something for everyone. However, if we want to successfully market our product, we must continue to work to make access to our unique resources easier and less expensive. In this way, Guyana’s natural beauty may be accessible to both foreign visitors and local tourists. We must also implement practical systems and protocols to ensure that visitors to our natural areas do not harm our environment. In other words, we must ensure sustainability.

At the XXIV Inter-American Congress of Ministers and High-Level Authorities on Tourism, President Granger said:

“The protection and preservation of the zone of peace and natural patrimony is the foundation on which sustainable tourism initiatives will grow and thrive…”

Guyana also has enormous possibilities in the cultural-tourism sector. There is little doubt that many overseas residents would come here to experience our Diwali celebrations, our Rupununi rodeo, and other activities that take place in the various regions. But first, potential visitors would have to be aware of those activities, and that requires aggressive marketing.

As it is, unfortunately, even many Guyanese do not know what the various regions have to offer in terms of entertainment and recreation.

Referring to our hemisphere, President Granger said: “The Americas possess spectacular attractions; they have more than the traditional Mediterranean and Pacific sun, sand and sea tourism.

“They are rich in cultural diversity. The immigrants, together with the Indigenous Peoples, have woven a fantastic fabric of faiths, festivals and foods.”

The recent workshop is a move in the right direction. The Ministry of Business has announced that its Department of Tourism has embarked upon a programme of regional consultations, workshops, and cooperative endeavours to promote and market each region’s unique tourism product.

Since an influx of visitors to the various regions would translate to an inflow of revenue, a successful marketing campaign would be a positive development for Guyana.