PRESIDENT David Granger will today depart Guyana for the Republic of Cuba, where he is scheduled to undergo a medical investigation.

The Ministry of the Presidency would only confirm that the Head of State will be accompanied by First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, and is expected to return on November 11, 2018.

He reportedly met late Monday and had a last-minute talk with ministers of the People’s National Congress-Reform (PNCR)arm of the government.