LABA plans three tournaments to end 2018 season

FOLLOWING a meeting of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) last Thursday night it was decided that three competitions will be run off for the by yearend and the venue targeted is the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court.

An Under-21 inter-club basketball championship is planned to start on November 2 and continue on November 4, 9 and 11 and the competing clubs are Victory Valley Royals, Half Mile Bulls, Amelia’s Ward Jets, Block 22 Flames and Bankers Trust Falcons.

After that the ‘Fat’ Wayne Andries Memorial Big Four and 3-point shootout tournament will be staged in honour of the recent passing of Andries who was one of Linden’s best players.

That two-day competition is set for the MSC hard court on November 17 and 20, when the final and a shootout competition will be held. Teams expected to take part are Victory Valley Royals, Half Mile Bulls, Amelia’s Ward Falcons and Retrieve Raiders.

The year-end tournament is set for December and five clubs – Victory Valley Royals, Half Mile Bulls, Amelia’s Ward Jets, Block 22 Flames and Bankers Trust Falcons – are set to contest.