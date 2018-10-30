Gov’t delivers on computer literacy promise

– with commissioning of ICT ‘labs’ at Eccles, Tucville Primary Schools

THE Ministry of Education commissioned two new Information and Communications Technology (ICT) laboratories at the Eccles and Tucville Primary Schools on Monday in keeping with its aim to ensure all children are digitally literate.

Attending the ceremonies was Education Minister, Ms Nicolette Henry who told the pupils that the ICT lab would help them in the areas of literacy and numeracy as the government seeks to bridge the gap of quality education and learning.

“ICT, or computers, as you see it, is very, very important for you in terms of your educational journey,” she told the children.

Minister Henry said that teachers are currently being trained at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) to utilise the equipment and its software to be better able to assist students in their development.

She also encouraged the children to follow the rules of the ‘lab’, and to adhere to the guidance of their teachers regarding the proper use of the computers.

“I want to ask you to listen to your teachers and ensure that you care these computers, and that you use it for educational purposes,” she said.

Remarks came, too, from MoE Head of the Management Information Systems Unit, Mr Yoganand Indarsingh who said that in a world of pervasive technology, the ICT lab will give the pupils easier access to information.

“It allows us the opportunity to transform the way we learn, the way we work, and it brings a richer life if we can see that vision. For teachers and students at school it means that knowledge and information will be readily accessible,” Mr Indarsingh said.

“It means that you can learn from others in other parts of the world, even from other schools in Guyana of the best practices of knowledge and content that maybe you don’t have within your school system,” he added.

Eccles Primary’s headteacher, Ms Doreen Wrights said that it is the first modern lab to be opened at the school, and underscored that in the current age, students cannot be taught in the manner of the past.

“This initiative will facilitate the education of the pupil population in the practical and application of information technology in this technological era,” Ms Wrights said, adding:

“Our Government and the Ministry of Education are aware of this, and have taken the necessary steps to ensure that they provide. And for this we are grateful. I therefore take this opportunity, on behalf of the teachers, parents and students of Eccles Primary, to thank all who were instrumental in making this information technology laboratory a reality.”

Tucville Primary’s headteacher, Ms Colleen McTaire that the ICT lab will provide an opportunity for the young learners to benefit from an improved retention rate.

Both she and Ms Wrights communicated to the minister that they would make special effort to preserve the equipment.

In 2017, a total of 95 primary schools were provided with ICT labs. In moving forward, the ministry is also collaborating with the Organisation of American States (OAS) to introduce digital classrooms for 28 primary schools in Regions One (Barima-Waini), Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) for more personalised learning.