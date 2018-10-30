Government releases Belt and Road Agreement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday released the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on Cooperation within the Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative.

The release of the document comes approximately three months after it was signed here in Guyana at the Chinese Embassy, and amid public calls for the contents to be made known.

According to Article 1 of the MOU – Objectives and Guiding Principles of Cooperation, under the agreement Guyana and China have agreed to work within the Belt and Road Initiative to promote and realize mutual economic development and sustainable growth, thereby allowing for enhanced political relations, economic ties, security cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Under Article 2 Section IV (Financial Integration), Guyana and China have agreed to encourage respective financial institutions to provide financing support and financial services for production capacity enhancement, investment and trade promotion.

“The parties will expand the use of their respective local current in investment and trade based on the investment and trade demands, strengthen the exchanges and cooperation between their Currency and Financial Regulators and promote the mutual establishment of the Financial Institutions between the two countries,” a sub-section states.

Already, the Government of Guyana has indicated a number of areas of interest that would give rise to infrastructure and ultimately economic developments.