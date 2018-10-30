Few groups apply to observe LGEs

GUYANA Elections Commission (GECOM) Chief Election Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, says that very few applications came from groups requesting to observe the November 12, Local Government Elections (LGEs).

“We had made a public appeal [where we] advertised for groups who are desirous of participating in the observation of the process. We have received very few of those,” Lowenfield announced at a press briefing on Monday.

Applications received came from the Private Sector Commissions (PSC); the Public Service Union (PSU) and a few embassies located in the country. “I can’t recall exactly [the number of embassies applying] but I think the US and the Canadian embassies would have made submissions to the commission for approval. So they’re the only ones who have responded to us far as it relates to participating in the observations of the elections,” he said, adding: “I think the commission has already approved their participation and the office of the chairman will be relating to those agencies that I mentioned for the details as required to be satisfied.”

When asked whether any group’s application had been denied, Lowenfield responded: “I’m not aware of any applicant being turned down who would have applied to participate in the observation.”

Group observation is requested by the commission in order to enhance transparency, credibility and impartiality of the LGEs. Some of the criteria needed for all local observer groups include: familiarity and experience with electoral laws and procedures; ability to maintain professional independence and strict impartiality in the conduct and previous experience in election monitoring.