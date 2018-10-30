E. R. Burrowes School of Art students host event to showcase art

OVER the weekend, the 2018 intermediate painting class of the Burrowes School of Art held an event themed “Expression”, to, as the name suggests, express themselves through their art form.

The event was coordinated by Kezyah Bhola, who is one of the students of the said class. Speaking to this newspaper, Kezyah explained that the class was tasked with an assignment, to individually write a poem and paint a picture that illustrates their poem. Upon completing their assignment, she believed that more could be done to showcase the exceptional outcome of what was just a task to gain marks.

Kezyah said she asked herself: “Why should we continue to hide our talents with in-class assignments?” That was when she decided to host an event where their talents can be showcased, along with giving others the opportunity to express themselves through the open mic segment of the event.

“The aim of this event was to give young creatives a chance to “EXPRESS” themselves. The turnout wasn’t grand and the bar wasn’t sold out, but looking at the bigger picture, I feel accomplished. I’ve opened a door and pushed my fellow creatives through. No one at the Burrowes School of Arts has ever attempted such a thing,” she said.

The students’ pieces portrayed social issues, personal emotions/experiences, their view of society, nature, slavery, among other things. It was supported by parents, teachers, students and friends.

This newspaper also spoke with the teacher who assigned the assignment, Dawne Isaacs, who expressed nothing but pride of what her students would have accomplished.

Ms. Isaacs said when she was thinking of the assignment, she wanted to challenge her students and take their expression beyond visual arts. She then came up with the idea of allowing them to attempt the art of poetry, which she deemed a success.

The event was so inspiring she said, that the School has plans of adopting the idea to make it an annual event where students’ skills can be showcased along with the combination of all the other art forms.

Some of the other students expressed how elated they were to have been afforded the opportunity to perform at the event. A few of the students said that they never saw themselves at a forum like this but it has encouraged them to go beyond the level at which they are.

Most of the attendees said that there is great need for events like these in the country.

“As you would have seen here, these children are from all across Guyana, some from Region Nine, Region Seven and so on, and all of them are extremely talented. As a parent, to have been present here and to witness this tonight, is very refreshing. We need more things like these so that these young talents can be showcased,” one parent said.

Another expressed how stunned she was to have witnessed what the students showcased in their own artistic way. “I was in awe throughout most of these performances. The inspiration and their expressions were so deep it’s unbelievable that they are as young as they are. Guyana has exceptional talent and more has to be done for these young people.”