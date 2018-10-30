Bacchus XI, Reliance Hustlers through to semi-finals in Central Essequibo T20 Festival

THE final preliminary round of the Central Essequibo-sponsored T20 Festival was played last Sunday with Bacchus XI and Reliance Hustlers topping their respective groups to book semi-final places.

Playing at Affiance No.1 ground, Reliance Hustlers humbled hosts Affiance Sports Club by 6 wickets. Batting first after winning the toss, Affiance struggled to 89-7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Badesh Parsotam’s battling 24 (2×4) and Zaman Ally’s 15 were the only double-digit scores. Extras contributed a healthy 25. Penetrative seam bowling by Jamal Fraser accounted for figures of 3-18 from 4 overs while Trevis Simon’s wily off-spin also gave him excellent returns of 3-20 from his 4 overs.

The Hustlers were then in a hurry as they wasted little time in racing to victory. Opener Mark Austin was in vintage mood slamming an unbeaten 44, laced with 6×4 and 2×6 to lead the charge.

With a cameo from Brumesh Narine whose brisk 22 counted 2×4 and 1×6, the Hustlers reached 90-4 in 10.4 overs to clinch a convincing six-wicket win and top group A.

Over at the Imam Bacchus ground also in Affiance, hosts Bacchus XI claimed a slim 18-run victory over Queenstown Sports Club. In a game reduced to 15 overs due to a late start, Bacchus XI opted to bat first and posted 143-7 in 15 overs.

Former national Youth batsman Nathan Persaud made an impressive 49 (4×4, 2×6) to spearhead his side’s total. He received useful support from Yogeshwar Lall 28 (2×4, 1×6) and an unbeaten 26 from Latchman Rohit (5×4).

Former national Youth off-spinner Akil Wallace claimed 3-24 from his 3 overs. In reply, Queenstown were kept in the hunt with Herry Green stroking 29 (4×4, 1×6) and Mervin Seymour 25 (3×4, 1×6).

However, their departure in quick succession erased their hopes as only extras with 22 bolstered the score sheet. At the expiration of their 15 overs, Queenstown were stable at 125-5 for a narrow defeat.

Rohit returned with the ball to produce figures of 3-10 from his 3 overs. Meanwhile the semi-final playoffs will see Reliance Hustlers take on Queenstown Sports Club on Sunday, November 4 at the Reliance ground while Bacchus XI will do battle with Reliance Masters the following week at the Imam Bacchus ground in Affiance. Umpires Deva Dass and Wazeer Dhanraj will officiate.

Cash incentives and trophies are at stake, including prizes for outstanding individual performances, compliments of the Central Essequibo Cricket Committee. (Elroy Stephney)