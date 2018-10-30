Bacchus Sports Club to tour Suriname for series of T20 matches

BACCHUS Sports Club of Affiance on the Essequibo Coast will embark on a historic one-week tour of Suriname for a series of T20 matches.

They will be hosted by the Amarshakti Sports Club of Paramaribo for matches starting tomorrow. The team will be led by former national Youth opening batsman Yogeshwar Lall with another former national player Latchman Rohit also included in the squad.

The duo will lead a strong batting line-up that will also include former national batsmen Nathan Persaud and Parmesh Parsotam, along with Neiland Cadogan and Parmeshwer Persaud, all of whom have been in fine form in the current domestic competition.

The bowling department will be bolstered by the pace of the hostile Neiland Cadogan and Lallbachan Narine with all-rounders Ganesh Mangal, Rodwin Gordon and Navendra Persaud expected to provide key support.

The team, however, will be without the key services of Wayne Osborne, Kulraj Persaud and Punraj Singh due to work commitments.

However, according to tour manager Rohan Budhram, the players are confident and are expected to excel on the tour.

The full squad reads: Yogeshwar Lall (captain), Latchman Rohit, Parmesh Parsotam, Nathan Persaud, Parmeshwar Persuader, Ganesh Mangal, Neiland Cadogan, Navendra Persaud, Mohendra Balbadar, Lallbachan Narine, Rodwin Gordon, Mohindar Persaud and Zaman Ally. Manager is Sam Bacchus, tour manager is Rohan Budhram and coach is Boyzie Balbadar.

The Amarshakti Sports Club will pay a reciprocal visit to Guyana to compete with their hosts at a later date.